Cupid struck a newborn calf on Tuesday morning who was born bearing a white heart on its forehead. He was named “Valentine,” by his owners.
The calf is owned by Anand Ramnarinesingh, owner of the Anand Low Price Group of Companies.
Employee Cindy Ramsumairsingh, told the Express that the Ramnarinesingh family has always had a special connection to cows.
“He always had a passion for this animal because of the environment he grew up in. He deems it as a part of his luck. Also through religion where these animals are worshipped and not butchered or such.
The Anand Low Price Group started its journey when Anand’s mother, Sakunti Ramnarine Singh, sold her precious jewels and cows to start a small shop located in Siparia road.”
“From then the business reaped many profits which were invested in opening the first Anand Low Price Supermarket at Uriah Butler building in Fyzabad junction, which was managed by Anand and his brother Dianan (deceased). Cows have always brought luck to this business and we now nurture them as pets.” she said.
According to Ramsumairsingh, Valentine was discovered at 8.a.m. on Tuesday behind the supermarket compound at South Oropouche. He was discovered by an employee nicknamed “Buju,” who usually tends to the cows. Employees did not know that Valentine’s mother was pregnant.
She said that she was thrilled to meet the spirited calf who has already imprinted on employees.
“There is a very special connection. It felt better than buying a new vehicle. Employees were talking about the fact that it was born with this heart on his head and so playful already. He was even following his tenders around like he knew them so long,” she said.