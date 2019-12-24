THE funeral of one of the victims of last week’s fiery highway crash in Gasparillo was held yesterday.
The service for Michael Bradshaw took place in his community of Indian Walk, New Grant, at St Ann’s Baptist Church, and his remains buried at Indian Walk Public Cemetery.
His casket remained sealed.
Bradshaw and the other three victims of the crash suffered extensive burns and died as a result of smoke inhalation, the autopsy reports stated.
Bradshaw, 21, and former national and W Connection footballer Shahdon Winchester, 27, Djenne Hills-Dyer, 30, and Keston Nicholas, 22, died in Winchester’s vehicle after it burst into flames.
Bradshaw was in the back seat of the Nissan Qashqai SUV when it slammed rear-first into a T&TEC pole on the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Gasparillo.
There are no guard rails or cable barriers in that area, which is considered a highway “black spot” where several fatal crashes have occurred over the years.
His father, Vernon Bradshaw, told the Express that the electrical pole which collapsed on the vehicle was not at a safe distance from road traffic, and he is considering seeking legal advice on whether the State can be sued for negligence. Hills-Dyer’s grandmother, Wendy Hills, said all four victims would be given their final farewells in sealed-casket funerals.
“All four of them are unrecognisable so all of the caskets will remain closed. Let us remember them the way they were,” said Hills.
Winchester’s mother, Svetlana Winchester, said the autopsy report on her son stated that he died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
Svetlana Winchester said she had not visited the scene of the crash, nor had she viewed any videos related to it.
“I am trying to do things that will not break me down. I am staying off social media. I just want to remember him how he was,” said the grief-stricken mother.
She said that preparations are being made for a funeral on January 2, and the family has applied to hold it at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.
The funeral for another victim, Keston Nicholas, is expected to be held today (Christmas Eve) at Third Company London Baptist Church at 1 p.m. His remains are to be buried also at Indian Walk Public Cemetery.
Nicholas’ mother, Paula Burton, and Bradshaw’s step-mother, Lucille Burton, are sisters.
Paula Burton wept on Monday morning as she told the Express that the families were deeply grieved over the loss of the two young men.
“Two days of funerals...this is a lot for our family,” she cried.
La Toya Hills, mother of Hills-Dyer, said the autopsy showed that her daughter died of smoke inhalation and had no physical injuries. Hills-Dyer’s funeral is expected to be held on January 3 at Ethiopian Orthodox Church, at Dallas Avenue in Cocoyea, San Fernando.
Her remains are expected to be buried at Roodal Public Cemetery.