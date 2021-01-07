National Security Minister Stuart Young could write the American President and other American leaders but it would not change the fact that the Trinidad and Tobago Government breached the helicopter contract.
Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said so yesterday in response to Young announcing he will write to US authorities seeking a probe into the lease of the Sikorsky S76D helicopter under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar led Government. According to Moonilal, “PNM bad mind” will result in taxpayers’ having to pay $100 million for contractual breaches.
“He can write Trump, (President-elect Joe) Biden and (VP-elect Kamala) Harris, this is a breach of contract matter plain and simple. They thought they buy a Nissan Wingroad and don’t have to pay,” said Moonilal.
He said the helicopter cannot move because the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has not given an export certificate of air worthiness.
He said the Government trying to hide the chopper like “David Copperfield” from the CAA.
Moonilal also refuted Young’s statement that the helicopter was purchased for VIP use.
“It can carry eight to 12 men to search and destroy, undertake manhunt, deliver emergency cargo, border patrol , maritime security , surveillance or drink rum. By the end of the week - they will say it has a fridge and stove to cook curry duck - this is the nonsense from a national security minister,” he said.
He said Young’s move to write US authorities will only be an embarrassment to Trinidad and Tobago.
Moonilal said under the careless conduct of this Minister a critical strategic air asset was left idle for five years hidden in a shed in Cumuto.
“This, we now understand was because Minister Young did not like the contract. The Rowley administration refused to pay rents, insure the aircraft, enrol in a maintenance programme, allow inspection by the civil aviation authority because they did not like the contract,” he said.
He said all those obligations are part of a standard commercial contract when leasing air assets for civilian and military use.
“What is “disadvantageous or strange”? Is insurance or maintenance strange? If you terminate a lease, you buy the asset. Is this strange? This is not a Ford Cortina, it’s a $100m aircraft. You can’t wake up one day and send it back,” he said.
Wilful breach
Moonilal said if Freshfields attorneys say the PNM Government had no defence, it is because they “willfully breached the contract and then hide the helicopter”.
He also accused Young of deliberately mixing up the various air asset purchases.
Moonilal said in May 2019, Young’s Ministry had to commandeer an ill equipped National Helicopter Services chopper to do an aerial search for escaped prisoners when this ill suited aircraft crashed in Arouca- all the while the brand new NOC S76D was parked in a shed.
“Because of pure bad mind this government prefer to pay $100 million in damages to park up a helicopter rather than use it until the contract comes to a natural end. This is why I repeat my advice that any damages arising from their wilful failure to undertake legal obligations should come from Rowley gratuity, Young salary and Al-Rawi rental; not the taxpayers!,” he said.
Moonilal added that the Rowley government has destroyed an entire air surveillance network established under two administrations.
“It grounded all four Augusta Westland helicopters after the Manning government purchased them for US$348 million on the eve of the May 2020 general elections,” he said.
“We paid over US$80 million per aircraft because of their poor negotiations and tying us to a very bad maintenance and training contract. The per unit cost should have been approximately $15 million,” he said.
“From 10 helicopters we are down to two. Eventually we will be down to an air balloon or blimp. Incidentally the blimp bought in 2005 is the same cost as the state of the art Sikorsky S76D helicopter,” said Moonilal.