Fourteen-year-old Nathaniel Toby of Morvant and Tameika Bartholomew, 17 of Cunupia, have gone missing.
Toby of Coconut Drive, Morvant, was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 20 and reported missing to the Morvant police station around 6.20 p.m. on August 22.
He is of African descent, five feet, seven inches tall, slim built, dark brown in complexion and has close-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue-coloured t-shirt, a pair of black short pants and a pair of green slippers.
Anyone with information about Toby’s whereabouts, can call the Morvant police station at 624-3737.
Bartholomew was last seen around 2 p.m. on August 13 and reported missing to the Cunupia police station around 10.35 a.m. on August 22. She is of African descent, five feet, seven inches tall, medium built, dark brown in complexion and has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black short skirt, a grey and black top, and a pair of black shoes.
Information on Bartholomew's whereabouts can be shared with officers at the Cunupia police station at 665-3080.
In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.