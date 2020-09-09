A 22-year-old man has been fined $12,000 for stealing more than $10,000 in “brand-name” items.
Simon Gobin, of La Seiva Extension, Toco Road, Sangre Grande, pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny upon appearing before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay yesterday.
He was charged by PC Samuel.
The court was told that at about 1.40 a.m. on Sunday, a 37-year-old businessman left a suitcase containing several clothing items and sneakers - all with a total value of $5,500 - in the garage of his home.
The items included one pair of Jordan sneakers, valued $2,500; two pairs of Converse sneakers, each valued $450; one pair of Toms valued at $300, and other items.
Around 2p.m. the following day, upon checking, he observed that his suitcase and it’s contents were missing.
The police were notified and investigations were conducted by the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit and Sangre Grande CID.
Following the review of video footage secured from the sene, and information received, the officers proceeded to Machac Trace ,Foster Road, Sangre Grande, where they met Gobin.
At the time, Gobin was wearing some of the stolen items.
As a result he was immediately detained.
His house was searched, and all of the other stolen items were found and seized.