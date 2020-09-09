crime

A 22-year-old man has been fined $12,000 for stealing more than $10,000 in “brand-name” items.

Simon Gobin, of La Seiva Extension, Toco Road, Sangre Grande, pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny upon appearing before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay yesterday.

He was charged by PC Samuel.

The court was told that at about 1.40 a.m. on Sunday, a 37-year-old businessman left a suitcase containing several clothing items and sneakers - all with a total value of $5,500 - in the garage of his home.

The items included one pair of Jordan sneakers, valued $2,500; two pairs of Converse sneakers, each valued $450; one pair of Toms valued at $300, and other items.

Around 2p.m. the following day, upon checking, he observed that his suitcase and it’s contents were missing.

The police were notified and investigations were conducted by the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit and Sangre Grande CID.

Following the review of video footage secured from the sene, and information received, the officers proceeded to Machac Trace ,Foster Road, Sangre Grande, where they met Gobin.

At the time, Gobin was wearing some of the stolen items.

As a result he was immediately detained.

His house was searched, and all of the other stolen items were found and seized.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3 killed in 1 day

3 killed in 1 day

Three people have been killed over a 24-hour period in separate incidents in Barataria, St Augustine, and Tunapuna.

Their deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 297. The comparative toll for the same period in 2019 was 382. The deceased are Richard Stewart, Kimberly Ramsaran, and Kevon Goddard.

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Gary: I’m a fighter, not a quitter

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he’s a fighter, not a quitter.

As rumours spread like wildfire yesterday that he had resigned, Griffith said he and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley have too many things to do to secure this country, therefore he cannot even contemplate resigning.

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Studying by pitch oil lamp

Around 5.30 p.m., Brandon Morales, 30, reaches his home in McDowell Trace, Guaico in Tamana, after a hard day’s work as a mason in Chaguaramas.

The sun is setting and darkness is settling over the little rural village.

He lights the one pitch oil lamp the family has and uses the light from two cellphones charged by a neighbour’s house to finish off his three children’s school work for the day.

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

Elderly woman 56th Covid death

AN elderly woman with pre-existing medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatality, taking the number of deaths from the coronavirus to 56. In addition, 82 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,223.