CABLE vandalism of the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) underground cables on Saturday night resulted in service interruptions to customers in South Trinidad.

A release from the TSTT on Sunday morning stated that its crews were working to restore services.

A media released stated, “A malicious act targeting TSTT’s underground cables overnight has resulted in service interruptions to some of our valued customers. The company has mobilised crews and is working assiduously to restore service in the shortest time possible. Preliminary investigations reveal a major act of vandalism on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad. As a result, customers’ mobile, internet and other services will be severely impacted. Customers in other parts of the country may also experience a degradation or interruption in their service because of this act of vandalism. “

“TSTT strongly condemns these deliberate and selfish acts that negatively impact customers, communities and businesses and reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught. The company has engaged the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and an investigation is being launched into this latest incident”, the company stated.

TSTT assured customers that repairs were underway and full service is expected to be restored later today (Sunday).

