Following a police investigation into the Piarco airport project, four separate preliminary enquiries remain ongoing as a result of corruption charges being slapped against former national security minister Russell Huggins; former Nipdec chairman Edward Bayley (now deceased); Maritime General executive John Smith (now deceased), Steve Ferguson, Barbara Gomes; Northern Construction Limited (NCL) chairman Ishwar Galbaransingh, financial director Amrith Maharaj , former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and his then-companion Renee Pierre, and former Airports Authority chairmen Tyrone Gopee and Ameer Edoo.