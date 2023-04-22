Thieves climbed Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) electricity poles and stole the battery packs for solar LED lights, affecting 79 out of 80 poles along the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road.
This was disclosed by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales yesterday in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
Responding to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, Gonzales said given the non-existence of electrical infrastructure along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road, 80 solar LED street-lighting poles with battery back-ups were installed along the road in July 2018.
He said T&TEC advised that between June 2021 and May 2022, 316 of the battery packs, valued at $773,488, were stolen, affecting 79 of the 80 light poles.
He said following the incident, T&TEC removed the remaining batteries to ensure there were no further losses resulting from theft, pending the use of effective security measures to safeguard and protect these assets, involving more use of technology.
Gonzales said T&TEC had advised that the redesign of the system, inclusive of enhanced security features, had been completed and that the reinstallation of the lights would be done in stages, commencing by May 2023 and projected to be completed by June 2023.