Within days of the Express highlight the shocking number of derelict police vehicles at a junk yard in San Fernando, thieves visited and helped themselves to some parts.
The vehicles are being kept near the Union Hall compound of the Vehicle Management Company (VMCOTT).
The police officer assigned to keep watch on the non-functioning patrol vehicles said everything was fine when he checked last Friday.
But on Monday morning, the officer, who is attached to the Transport and Telecom Branch, realized that several of the vehicles had been “worked on”.
Missing were coil packs, alternators, batteries, and transmissions.
Police said they lifted fingerprints.
Last week, the Express visited the site and captured footage showing the disturbing number of police service vehicles, many of them only a few years old, that were left to rust away at the site.