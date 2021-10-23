flash

FLASHBACK 2019: Improved drainage scheme and detention pond successfully completed in South Quay Port of Spain and supplemental pump system is currently in the procurement phase.

The Ministry of Works and Transport is dealing with an incident of larceny at the Sea Lots Pump House, which happened on Friday.

Electrical cables and three 15KVA transformers were stripped entirely of their core and four batteries and the automatic charging system used to support the two main pumps at Sea Lots were also stolen. Police are investigating.

Over the past three years, the Sea Lots Pump House has played a critical role in reducing incidents of flooding in downtown Port of Spain.

The Sea Lots Pump House was completed at a cost of approximately five million dollars . The Ministry said such actions undermine the efforts and work of the organization and place an unnecessary financial burden on the Government when there is a need to manage scarce resources, and stealing, waste and abuse of Government funds, equipment and material are unacceptable.

Members of the public are reminded that any equipment or material purchased or allocated to a project is done for a specific purpose to serve the greater public. Any removal of such equipment or material diminishes the capacity of the Ministry to meet its planned goal.

The theft or tampering of Government property is an offence punishable under law. Anyone with knowledge of such illegal activity is encouraged to report all relevant information to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

