MORE than $300,000 in pans and equipment have been reported stolen from Music Stars Steel Orchestra.
Police were told that on February 28, the manager of the orchestra left a quantity of pans in an open area in close proximity to the Chinapoo basketball court, in Chinapoo Village, Morvant.
Centre was undergoing repairs
The items were usually kept at the Chinapoo Community Centre, but, as of March, the centre was undergoing repairs.
Additionally, as a result of the Covid-19 regulations which limited gatherings, the manager opted to discontinue pan practice sessions.
Around 6.10 p.m. on Friday, he received information that the steelpans were removed from the location.
He visited the scene where he discovered 45 steelpans, 37 pan stands, and 23 pan racks, altogether valued at approximately $300,000, were missing.