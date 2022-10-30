There was a desperate but ultimately futile attempt to get gunshot victim to the hospital in San Fernando on Sunday afternoon.
He died an hour after being shot multiples times near his home in Marabella.
Police were called at 2.45p.m. and found Nicholas Gajadhar, 31, on the road at New Haven Avenue.
He had been shot in the chest, abdomen, face and hands, but was still alive.
Police officers lifted him into a private vehicle as friends cried out for him to be helped.
Gajadhar, of 3E Monty Street Apartment C, Marabella succumbed to his injuries at 3:45p.m.
Police were told it was the third attempt on his life.