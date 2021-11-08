Persons among the elderly and those with immune compromising conditions have been cleared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking at Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said the third dose is an additional primary vaccine to strengthen the initial immune response to the vaccine, and add protection for these groups.
He stated that the third dose is now a part of the WHO’s primary series for those groups of individuals.
In elaborating on the need for the third dose, Dr Anthony Parkinson, Director of Health (Ag), North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), said the Covid-19 vaccines are supposed to make the immune system of vaccinated persons even stronger, giving them a fighting chance to fight against this virus.
Parkinson noted that some people have a weak immune system, and even though they’re vaccinated, it’s just a little push.
“You give them the vaccine, the vaccine gives them a little help, but the immunity wears off very quickly or it doesn’t reach a good level in the first place and now you still vulnerable to the Covid. With or without vaccine you are very vulnerable to the Covid.”
Stating that there are different types if immune deficiency, Parkinson noted that some people are born that way while there are people that get it because of illnesses like HIV.
“Some things like chronic granulomatous disease, where the cells that eat bacteria don’t work too good. And what happens is they can’t fight against fungus or bacteria, so you’re defenceless. Some people have low white cells count as such, they’re born that way, so those are defences against these aliens and they cannot fight it. So those are primary immune deficiency.”
HIV
“HIV licks up your immune system.
“If you have HIV and you CD4 cell count is less than 200, that means your ability to fight infections is compromised severely. You already have a severely compromised ability to fight so if your CD4 count is less than 200 please make yourself available to get your additional vaccine right now.
“Also, if you have any other opportunistic infection, meaning that another infection has come about because of your HIV infection, that’s another reason why you should go and make sure you get your additional dose,” Parkinson said.
He said another at-risk group are people with chronic kidney disease.
“Chronic kidney disease cuts down your immunity quite a lot. In fact, in Trinidad one of my colleagues has indicated to me that up to 30 per cent of the chronic kidney disease people who get Covid, succumb to it, unfortunately.
“So, we want to look at people, especially chronic kidney disease people, who are immune compromised because of their disease.”
He added that cancer patients are also included, whether it be blood cancer or solid tumour cancers.
“When you take drugs to fight the cancer, these drugs compromise and weaken your immune system. So, we want to get vaccine for people like this to boost them up, that’s why we’re asking for doctors to give you a letter because we want to time it right."
Stating that because sometimes people go through a course of chemotherapy, which will drop their white cells count down, resulting in their immunity dropping way down to the bottom, Parkinson said: “We can’t give you the vaccine at that exact point in time, it would make no sense. But the doctors will tell us, we have given you a course, you’re recovering your immunity, let’s give you a vaccine at that point in time so your immunity could rise up and be better able to fight this disease.
“So anybody with any immunological problem, inability to fight the disease, we want to give the vaccine to give you a fighting chance. This vaccine is to give you that fighting chance, and we hope you can get it.”
Transplant recipients
“We have a nice active kidney transplant system in this country, and these people who get these transplants, because it’s somebody else’s kidney, you have to get these drugs to quiet down your immune system because your immune system is going to lick-up that donated kidney. These same drugs that quiet down your immune so it doesn’t destroy the kidney, unfortunately it also compromises your ability to fight viruses. So people who have transplants will also need to get an extra dose of the vaccine at the right time, at the right place.”
He said people who are on chronic dialysis also forms part of the immune deficiency group.
“There are only two areas in this country where people who are Covid-positive can get dialysis, and that’s at the Couva Hospital and Arima Hospital. And right now those dialysis chairs are full, we could barely take people. So please, you’re Covid-positive and on kidney dialysis, you need to be protected even more.”
Parkinson noted that some people need to have drugs that suppress their immune system in other immunosuppressive diseases, not only cancers, but some things like rheumatoid arthritis, gut problem, and autoimmune disease where their immune system destroys itself and organs like their joints and their gut.
“When you’re on these drugs, it also suppresses your ability to fight. So, what we are advising you as well, those of you who have these diseases, please see your doctors so that they can tell us when the best time for us to give you these vaccines. Some of you on pulse therapy, meaning that you get a dose now and then it wears off for a little while. When it wears off a bit, then we’re going to give you the vaccine.
"So, for those who are immunocompromised, please come and get your third dose. The Ministry of Health has made an opportunity for you to get it. It’s available, don’t lose this opportunity,” Parkinson noted.
He said persons with chronic kidney diseases or living in a household where one of the members have a chronic kidney disease, should increase the protection for themselves and the household member by getting vaccinated.
“You yourself get the vaccine. You yourself gather up your immune system because you don’t want to spread it to these people as well, because they are so compromised. You don’t want to give them another chance to break this armour around them, so please get you vaccine.”
He said doctors are already under stress so don’t put them under more stress by becoming another Covid case for them to deal with.