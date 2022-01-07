Shakeel Jemmott

Homicide detectives have charged a third man in connection with a 2020 quadruple homicide.

Shakeel Jemmott, aka ‘Takka’, 24, a labourer, of New Grant Princes Town, was charged with the murders of Aaron George, Darnel Mitchell, Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano and Jose Serrano.

Homicide detectives received advice to lay the charge from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on December 12.

The bodies of the four victims were found in a bushy area in the New Grant district on May 25.

They had all been shot in their heads.

Investigations were supervised by Supt Sean Dhilpaul, Sgt Elvin Richardson and W/Sgt Stephen-James, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Three.

Jemmott was charged by ASP Persad, formerly of HBI Region Three, on January 4.

These murders were previously solved, with charges being laid against Anthony Mitchell, in July and his younger brother, Akeem Mitchell in September last year.

Jemmott was also previously charged with another murder in June 2020.

Jemmott appeared virtually before Princes Town Magistrate, Indira Misir-Gosine, on Thursday.

He was remanded into custody until the next hearing on February 7.

