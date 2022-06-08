ONE million dollars’ bail has been granted to a Tobago man who was charged last July with the chopping death of a teenager.
The bail application was granted yesterday by Justice Geoffrey Henderson in favour of 60-year-old Hubert Guy, who is accused of murdering 18-year-old Jason Sebro during an altercation.
Guy is the third person to have been granted bail for murder since the Appeal Court ruled in February that the automatic denial of bail to those charged with the capital offence was unconstitutional.
In his oral ruling, Justice Henderson ordered that once Guy is able to access the bail, he is not to visit the premises where the incident was alleged to have taken place, at Jiggers Hill, Mason Hall.
He is to reside at his home, located at Sou Sou Lands, and is to refrain from making any type of contact with any of the State’s witnesses.
The application was brought by attorney Azim Walters, while attorney Anju Bhola-McQuan appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In taking the application into consideration, Justice Henderson noted Guy was of previous good character. The judge also considered Guy’s age, and that the prosecution’s case against him had an element of provocation.
Guy allegedly chopped Sebro to death when the victim went to the assistance of his mother while she and a male relative were having an altercation on June 26.
Sebro was pronounced dead at the scene. One week later, Guy was charged with the offence by homicide detectives, following advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.
In February, a three-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Ivor Archie along with Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip, unanimously held that Section 5(1) of the Bail Act was unconstitutional, as it took away the rights of those accused of murder to apply for bail.
That ruling was made in an appeal brought by attorneys representing former murder accused Akilli Charles, whose constitutional claim against the automatic denial of bail was dismissed at the High Court. The following month, Master Nalini Singh granted bail to murder accused Joel King in the sum of $1.5 million, or a cash alternative of $750,000. He remains in prison custody, having been unable to secure the bail.
Currently there is an ongoing appeal against Singh’s decision to do so. The Office of the DPP is arguing that only judges had the jurisdiction to grant bail for murder.
Last month, another murder accused, Keyon “Ratti” Anthony, was also granted bail, having been charged with the shooting death of a man in Diego Martin in 2003. His bail was granted by Justice Carla Brown-Antoine.
The Office of the Attorney General has since appealed the ruling of the Appeal Court in the Charles matter at the Privy Council, as it seeks to have the court’s decision reversed.
The hearing of that appeal is expected to proceed over a two-day period, beginning this morning. —Rickie Ramdass