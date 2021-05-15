Spencer

PC Hayden Spencer 

A third police officer has died from the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The TTPS is mourning the loss of constable Hayden Spencer who succumbed to illness on Friday while at the hospital.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, and the Executive of the TTPS offered  heartfelt condolences to the relatives, friends, and colleagues of PC Spencer.

PC Spencer, 57, leaves to mourn his daughter, son, two sisters, one brother and his father.

He passed away while undergoing medical treatment at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

PC Spencer gave 12 years’ service and was last attached to the Hearts and Minds, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) since 2012.

He also served as a member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

PC Spencer’s senior officer, Insp Charles, of the IATF, described him as “always willing to help as he went the extra mile to help anyone.”

Insp Charles said, “He loved cooking, baking and sharing bread with his colleagues. He loved eating! He was well-loved by the students of Success/ Laventille Secondary School, having conducted patrols and lectures at the school and the community.”

In the past two weeks, PC Anthony Nicholson and Ag Insp Mukesh Sookram died from the illness.

