For the third time over two days, a prison officer was held attempting to smuggle contraband items into a prison.
On Monday, Prison Officer I Stephen Reynos was held at Carrera Island Convict Prison, while allegedly attempting to smuggle 20 packets of cigarettes, two sealed bottles of liquids labelled “White Oak”, three cellphones, and two chargers.
Reynos has nine years of service.
He was detained and cautioned about the unauthorised items found in his possession, and officers of Carenage Police Station were called in.
The police officers escorted Reynos to the station, where he is assisting with enquiries.
On Christmas Day, Prison Officer II Kenneth Forgenie and Prison Officer I John Felician were held attempting to smuggle contraband items into Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
Forgenie, who has 14 years of service, and Felican, who has 27 years of service, were among five persons held in a vehicle attempting to enter the prison in Arouca, at about 5 p.m. on December 25.
The men were in a Prison Service vehicle which was stopped and searched, in keeping with current procedures.
In the van were two black bags containing 11 packets of cigarettes and two lighters.
All five occupants were detained, including the two prison officers.
They were taken to Arouca Police Station and were charged.
Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan, in a news release on Sunday, stated that measures implemented to alleviate trafficking by officers will continue as they have proven extremely effective.
He lamented that their unlawful actions cast a negative image on the service but said it is absolutely necessary to eliminate the rogue elements as they negate the work of the hard-working officers and put the lives of their colleagues at risk.