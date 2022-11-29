The Homicide Bureau said it charged ten people with murder in just one week, including another suspect in connection with the murder of Special Reserve Police officer Kyle Lashley in Tobago.
A suspect was also held and charged in relation to the murder of a Diego Martin woman who was purchasing fast food when gunmen opened fire on their intended target, killing her instead.
In a statement issued yesterday, the TTPS said following murder charges being laid against six people early last week, four more suspects have been charged with murder, stemming from three separate incidents of homicide.
Police said on November 22, Jahmarlii Balfour, also called Shorts, 23, of William Trace, Scarborough and Adventure, Plymouth, Tobago, was arrested by officers assigned to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, Tobago.
Balfour was jointly charged with murder. He is the third person charged in connection with the murder of SRP Lashley, which occurred on November 12.
Additionally, police said, on November 25, an audience was held with the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, and advice was received that Justin Abraham, 28, and Davril Williams, also called ‘Happy’, 31, both of Hope Trace, Tobago, be charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Both men were arrested after officers conducted investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Emero Baynes, 28, of Grafton Old Road, Pleasant Prospect, Tobago, who was killed on September 22 at Belmont Road, Hope, Tobago.
Meanwhile, the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One Office conducted investigations into the circumstances surrounding the murder of Dhanmatie Harry, 40, of Quarry Street, Diego Martin, and the wounding of Cheekeh King, 24, of St Hillaire Street, Diego Martin.
Harry had gone to purchase fast food with her husband on Saturday, June 25, along the Diego Martin Main Road when she was shot and killed in the vicinity of Rocky’s Fried Chicken. King was also injured.
Police said she was not the intended target of the attack.
On October 31, Ishmael Bradshaw, 21, of St Hillaire Street, Diego Martin, was arrested.
Bradshaw was charged with the offences of murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, on November 25.