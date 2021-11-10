Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds stated on Wednesday that a third dose vaccination, which is termed an additional primary dose, is specifically aimed at two high-risk categories of individuals who are considered fully vaccinated.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Hinds shared some key information on the World Health Organisation-approved third Covid-19 vaccine dose.
“The additional primary dose is a third dose for those who’ve received two doses of a two-dose regimen, or a second dose, where applicable, for those who received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
He noted that this approach targets specific individuals in high-risk categories.
“So individual who are already fully vaccinated with either Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, may be eligible for the additional primary dose if they fall into the following categories.
“For the Sinopharm vaccine, all persons 60 years and over are recommended to have an additional dose three to six months after their second dose, or as soon as possible after you’ve passed the six months. You’re eligible, you can go ahead and receive that additional dose.”
Hinds said because the majority of these individual have already been recorded in their system and they have the contact information for these individuals, they’ll be reaching to those who have received Sinopharm, at the correct time interval, to schedule a vaccination appointment.
He said the scheduling is to avoid everyone descending upon the vaccination centres at the same time.
“You’ll be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment for the additional primary dose, and no referral letter is required because the system is going to be initiated from within the Ministry of Health and the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities).
“In addition to that, all persons who are either moderately or severely immunocompromised, regardless of age, will also be targeted for an additional dose, and that additional dose will be recommended to be taken one to three months after the final dose of Sinopharm.
He noted that persons who are immunocompromised, either moderately or severely, will be contacted via their service providers, because it would be generally those who are receiving treatment within the public system.
“Those who are not in the public system will have to get a referral letter from their private physician indicating the nature of their condition, so that they can be scheduled for their appointment.
“For the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, only individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are being targeted for that additional dose one to three months after their final dose.”
Hinds noted that the 60 and over category is only for the Sinopharm vaccine and thus, does not apply to the others.
Among those who are considered to be immunocompromised include:
• Persons with active cancers
• Individuals who received transplant and are on immunosuppressive therapy
• Persons with certain kinds of immune deficiencies, or conditions or processes that reduce their immunity
• Individuals who are HIV positive with CD4 count below 200
• Persons with other kinds of immunosuppressive therapy for autoimmune and other diseases.