Thirteen year old Mariah Richards has been found.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that Richards presented herself to the Belmont police station and investigations were being conducted by the Child Protection Unit.
She appeared to be in good health, the release added and the public was thanked for assisting in the matter.
Richards was reported missing on Monday after leaving her Monkey Town, New Grant home that morning. A missing person report was made to the Tableland police station and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad was also involved in the case.
Family members, residents and friends began searching for Mariah and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team also assisted with gathering information and liaising with the police.
At a TTPS press briefing on Friday, Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob also announced that Richards had been found. He advised that children and adults be careful when using social media.