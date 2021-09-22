Thirty-six warrants for child maintenance amounting to $358,113, were executed by police in the Port-of-Spain, Western and North Eastern Divisions this week.
The 36 were among 83 warrants executed, which saw 55 people arrested by officers of the Court and Process Branch during a warrant exercise conducted between 8 a.m. on the Tuesday and 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two of the arrested were held for time allowed commitment warrants amounting to $400, and 43 persons were held on first instance warrants.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Anand Ramesar, Supt Gordon, and ASP Ferreira and supervised by Sgt Williams, Sgt Ashby, Wp Cpl Matthias, Wp Cpl Riley– Benjamin, Cpl Sargeant, Cpl Joseph, and PC Davis.