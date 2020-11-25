Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said there must be an urgent meeting of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security to inquire into the circumstances of the deportation of Venezuelan children in a pirogue and then their return to Trinidad.
“The action of the Government is morally, legally and constitutionally indefensible. This is a human rights debacle. This could have cost the lives of children and babies. We need an urgent meeting of the JSC on National Security to inquire into the circumstances of deporting children in a pirogue and then brought back into T&T,” said Moonilal via WhatsApp.
He said it is “bizarre and bewildering” and an investigation might unearth answers on how could deportation take place while court proceedings were in play.
Moonilal noted that the children who were deported Sunday returned yesterday.
He said they must be kept in a proper sanitized environment observing health protocols and provided with decent facilitation while lawyers deal with the legal and human rights matters in the court.
“Trinidad and Tobago must show that we are not a cruel society. This speaks to a complete breakdown of coordination among all relevant branches of national security,” he said.
“This dastardly act has done nothing for T&T’s international image which has been totally destroyed in the past five years,” he added.
Moonilal also addressed the issue at the UNC virtual meeting on Monday.
He said the Opposition is not in favour of illegal immigrants coming to T&T.
However, he said having arrived here there are international laws.
“Human beings are human beings, you cannot take them from the water and because you feel is herring and sardine and you don’t want it, you pelt it back in the water. These are human beings with rights as well,” he said.