Israel Khan, SC

COMPLEX MATTER: Israel Khan, SC

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) must feel “protected” in carrying out its duties and compensation packages must be attractive to reduce temptation towards corruption, senior counsel Israel Khan has said.

Khan said yesterday solving problems affecting the TTPS and criminal justice system as the country witnesses increasing crime was a “complex matter”, however, police officers must feel protected as they risk their lives.

The president of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) was contacted for his views on a proposal disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, that “vetted units” be formed within the TTPS and its officers be paid extra for “integrity”.

Khan said “this could help”, saying police officers should be confident about their compensation, as “every time a police officer leaves their home they don’t know if they will come back alive”.

Khan was also asked his views on a suggestion by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher that electronic ankle bracelets could be one solution to keep repeat criminal offenders off the streets.

Khan said Harewood-Christopher “had a point” and that the bracelets would only be worn by a small group of people in the country.

At a public meeting in San Fernando on Saturday, Rowley said a decision was taken to look at forming “vetted units” in various arms of national security but especially the TTPS, as he criticised corruption in the service. The PM said these officers would be paid more for “integrity”.

Khan said “that will assist”, adding that “everything needs cleaning up, every single thing needs cleaning up”.

Khan said officers must know that their families are financially cared for should something happen to them in the line of duty and that proper compensation lessens temptation to become corrupt.

He also suggested changes to the recruitment process, with entry requiring a degree and not only secondary school passes.

Criminals must fear 

Khan said criminals in the country must understand that “if they confront the police with violence, violence will be met with violence”.

He said when someone is killed by the TTPS “everyone sees a murder” but “when it’s not the police involved they don’t say anything, they close ranks in the community”.

Khan said the TTPS must know that if its officers kill someone in the line of duty, they will have coverage including legal protection and representation.

He said the TTPS needed “revamping” and “a lot of money, to give to informers in every district”.

Khan said the general population would be afraid to give information on criminals as corrupt police officers could leak information back and “that person would fear for their life”.

“These are people without moral and spiritual values,” he said.

Khan said he agreed with Harewood-Christopher that conditions could be placed on bail for serious repeat offenders, stating that the practice was “not unusual” in other countries.

He said crime in Trinidad and Tobago was “escalating” and some professional criminals were known.

He suggested that the TTPS should be overlooked by a figure such as an administrator, while there is “someone on the ground to carry the fight to the criminals...maybe a deputy CoP”.

Likewise, Khan said he believed in the case of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice should not be in charge of administration and “there should be someone like a chancellor”.

Khan further called on the Government to place emphasis on trade schools and vocational opportunities for those whose academic inclinations were different.

“Give them opportunities to get out of the ghetto,” Khan stated.

“These very people could be successful tradesmen. There should be trade schools all over the country, including in hotels and tourism.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

This could help

This could help

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) must feel “protected” in carrying out its duti…

Kudos for Erla, PM

Kudos for Erla, PM

Two criminologists agreed yesterday with the proposal made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley…

‘Severed hand’ video leaves family shaken

‘Severed hand’ video leaves family shaken

The family of the man who whose hand was severed by a female relative has been left distraught over a video circulating on social media moments after the incident.

A 43-second video shows the man sitting on the ground with his left hand severed at the wrist and with chop wounds to his right hand.

Plea for donors

When the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) held its first blood donation on July 1, its president Kevin Ratiram said he is optimistic that blood donations will become part of this country’s culture.

Moonilal: A mongoose gang in the making

Moonilal: A mongoose gang in the making

Opposition Member of Parliament Roodal Moonilal yesterday denounced as unconstitutional and undemocratic the Prime Minister’s proposal to establish vetted units within the protective services, especially the Police Service.

Speaking during the United National Congress (UNC) weekly Sunday news conference yesterday, Moonilal said Rowley made a “dangerous contribution” with the proposal.

Recommended for you