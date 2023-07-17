The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) must feel “protected” in carrying out its duties and compensation packages must be attractive to reduce temptation towards corruption, senior counsel Israel Khan has said.
Khan said yesterday solving problems affecting the TTPS and criminal justice system as the country witnesses increasing crime was a “complex matter”, however, police officers must feel protected as they risk their lives.
The president of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) was contacted for his views on a proposal disclosed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, that “vetted units” be formed within the TTPS and its officers be paid extra for “integrity”.
Khan said “this could help”, saying police officers should be confident about their compensation, as “every time a police officer leaves their home they don’t know if they will come back alive”.
Khan was also asked his views on a suggestion by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher that electronic ankle bracelets could be one solution to keep repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
Khan said Harewood-Christopher “had a point” and that the bracelets would only be worn by a small group of people in the country.
At a public meeting in San Fernando on Saturday, Rowley said a decision was taken to look at forming “vetted units” in various arms of national security but especially the TTPS, as he criticised corruption in the service. The PM said these officers would be paid more for “integrity”.
Khan said “that will assist”, adding that “everything needs cleaning up, every single thing needs cleaning up”.
Khan said officers must know that their families are financially cared for should something happen to them in the line of duty and that proper compensation lessens temptation to become corrupt.
He also suggested changes to the recruitment process, with entry requiring a degree and not only secondary school passes.
Criminals must fear
Khan said criminals in the country must understand that “if they confront the police with violence, violence will be met with violence”.
He said when someone is killed by the TTPS “everyone sees a murder” but “when it’s not the police involved they don’t say anything, they close ranks in the community”.
Khan said the TTPS must know that if its officers kill someone in the line of duty, they will have coverage including legal protection and representation.
He said the TTPS needed “revamping” and “a lot of money, to give to informers in every district”.
Khan said the general population would be afraid to give information on criminals as corrupt police officers could leak information back and “that person would fear for their life”.
“These are people without moral and spiritual values,” he said.
Khan said he agreed with Harewood-Christopher that conditions could be placed on bail for serious repeat offenders, stating that the practice was “not unusual” in other countries.
He said crime in Trinidad and Tobago was “escalating” and some professional criminals were known.
He suggested that the TTPS should be overlooked by a figure such as an administrator, while there is “someone on the ground to carry the fight to the criminals...maybe a deputy CoP”.
Likewise, Khan said he believed in the case of the Judiciary, the Chief Justice should not be in charge of administration and “there should be someone like a chancellor”.
Khan further called on the Government to place emphasis on trade schools and vocational opportunities for those whose academic inclinations were different.
“Give them opportunities to get out of the ghetto,” Khan stated.
“These very people could be successful tradesmen. There should be trade schools all over the country, including in hotels and tourism.”