The sister of a woman who has been missing for 13 years has reached out to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, calling on him to reopen her sister’s case.
She believes one of the men held for the kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt may be connected to her sister’s disappearance.
Tony Vincent said her 17-year-old sister Teri “Smurfette” Gomez disappeared on January 28, 2008.
She said one of the suspects in Bharatt’s disappearance is the father of her sister’s daughter.
Bharatt, an employee of the Arima Magistrates Court, went missing last week Friday after boarding a taxi in Arima with a friend to head home.
The friend made it home but Bharatt did not.
Bharatt’s body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo, located in the Northern Range between Arima and Valencia.
Vincent said 13 years ago, her sister went missing after leaving home to head for Freeport Junction.
She has never been seen or heard from since.
“There was no body, no bag, no clothes, no nothing, she just disappeared,” she said.
In a video on Facebook on Wednesday night, Vincent detailed how the suspect abused Gomez in the lead-up to her disappearance.
She Gomez was once hospitalised after the suspect beat, raped, broke her arms then dragged her into a forested area behind North Eastern College in Sangre Grande.
She said a report of the incident was made at the Sangre Grande Police Station.
“He was always abusive. That malicious wounding case he got was for my sister,” she said.
She said some time after that incident, her sister disappeared.
“She went missing as a result of still communicating with him for her daughter’s sake,” Vincent said on Facebook.
“She left to go by KFC at Freeport Junction and never came back. No trace,” she said.
During the Police media briefing yesterday, Griffith acknowledged that Vincent reached out to him via social media.
“There’s an individual who actually sent a message to me that her sister died 13 years ago and it was at the hands of one of these individuals,” he said.
“Speaking to witnesses and persons, what they told is is that this individual when he was accustomed to assaulting and raping women, he takes them and throws them in the forest in that area (where Police were initially searching for missing Bharatt) and that is what we have to deal with in society,” Griffith said.
He’s a monster
Vincent said the suspect was a maxi taxi conductor when her sister became pregnant for him.
She said the suspect initially denied paternity of the child because he found her to be “too white”.
“When she went missing my little niece was two years old. She never used to be by no stranger but by we side of the family,” Vincent said.
“After a little while, she started to carry the child by his family. The weekend she left the child there for the first time, the child never came back home and end up with the family. My sister went missing, ironically, that same weekend,” she recalled.
She claimed nothing came out of Police investigations into her sister’s disappearance.
“When my mother calling AKS (Anti-Kidnapping Squad) and CID (Criminal Investigations Department) in town they laughing at her and saying my sister run away to take man. But she never ran away to take man. She was not that type. I can’t blame Gary because Gary wasn’t there at the time she went missing,” Vincent said.
She added:
“I’m not looking for sympathy. It is what it is. It already happened. I just want some closure for my family and for other families of the other missing women. That man is a monster. He’s not a human being.”
Vincent said the suspect was charged for many crimes.
“When I saw the news that Andrea was missing and I began to follow the story and saw the trail and area they were searching I know it was him before they put his name in the papers. He is a repetitive. Like he can’t help himself. He’s like a jumbie,” she said.
Vincent said she and her sister were very close.
She said Gomez got along with everyone and was well-mannered.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t study her, especially on February 20 which is her birthday. When I saw the video with the news clip with the Police going down the track in the forested area it’s like seeing my sister being dragged,” she said.
She said the Thursday before Bharatt went missing made it 13 years since her sister went missing.