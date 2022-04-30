Two-year-old Sven Waterman is in need of an adjustable lightweight folding wheelchair to assist with his development. Yesterday, the family embarked on a barbecue to finance the $11,000 bill for the chair.
His grandmother, Edra Waterman, told the Express last week that little Sven is in need of this special chair to assist with his development.
“He cannot get the normal wheelchair. The normal wheelchair cannot support his back. We trying to organise one. His neck cannot hold up, so it have the wheelchair to support his neck,” Waterman said. Sven celebrated his second birthday yesterday and the family, with the support of friends, held a barbecue to acquire the necessary funds, to purchase thechair, sourced in Canada.
“I tried to get assistance from the (Tobago House of Assembly) Division of Health, but one of the officers said they don’t do case to case, and they could donate $2,000 towards it.”
Sven, who also suffers from cerebral palsy, requires food that is liquefied.
With no speech therapist on the island, Waterman has to journey to Trinidad with him.
The Pump Mill, Tobago, family is surviving on a disability grant, and cannot afford to buy the milk recommended by the hospital, as it is too expensive.
“The food card we previously had was cut the first of February. They said as long as you getting a grant in the house, you cannot get a food card, but the grant is to pay bills.
“Remember I have a medical history as well. By the time I buy medicine, tablets you not getting at the hospital, you can’t buy food.”
If you wish to help this family purchase Sven his special chair, you can call Edra Waterman at 726-0137.