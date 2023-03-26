Montrose, Chaguanas residents are appealing to the authorities to take action to prevent another fatal crash from happening at what is being described as a “death spot”.
Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, two vehicles—a Nissan Navara and a Honda Civic—collided at the intersection of John and Lange streets, the Sunday Express was told.
The driver of one of the vehicles, Xtra Foods security guard Marvin Abraham, died at hospital later in the day.
A resident told the Sunday Express she observed the crash and heard the man groaning before emergency services arrived.
“It was quite terrifying to see because the car was mangled, and his body was just twitching. He was lying in the car groaning and jerking his body in pain. He couldn’t even get a word out; he was just in serious pain. I was brought to tears,” she said.
In a post on its social media pages, Xtra Foods supermarket issued condolences to the family of Abraham, who had worked at the Chaguanas main branch for nine years.
Residents said the scene of the crash has been deemed a death spot, with people in constant fear of walking in that area.
“I don’t know what they are waiting for. Are they waiting on an entire family to die to do something? Is human life not important? Not significant enough?” said resident Kamla Mohammed, who said over the past 20 years, countless accidents have occurred at the intersection.
Mohammed said the frequency of these collisions was likely a result of speeding along the unobstructed John Street, intersected by the shorter Lange Street.
She said drivers traversing John Street often did so at great speeds, sometimes breaching the speed limit.
“We put reinforced steel on our wall because we know how severe the impact is,” she said.
Mohammed said she lived in fear for the lives of her children, as debris often landed in her property.
To prevent vehicles from landing in her yard, she said she invested in the construction of a wall surrounding the home.
“I fear my children would have been killed. There was an incident years ago where I took my son to the front of the house and a few seconds later two cars collided and one came into my property. My child could have been killed. That resulted in me investing heavily on building a wall in front of my property to save my children.
“The number of times there have been accidents and because of the severity of the accident, glass and parts come flying into my property. The post on the corner is breaking away piece by piece. When parts fly out and hit it, you see digs. Once a truck ran into another property after hitting a car. A car came straight up to the house,” she said.
But despite multiple complaints to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and to the Ministry of Works and Transport electronically, nothing has been done, she said.
Mohammed said a stop sign placed in the area had brought no significant reduction in incidents.
She said she had suggested the installation of speed bumps along Lange Street or caution lights within the area.
Mohammed forwarded her messages sent to the Chaguanas Mayor’s office to the Sunday Express.
In one response, the office states that such changes would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Works and Transport.
An e-mail sent to the ministry detailing the issue was also forwarded by Mohammed.
To date, she said, no response on these suggestions has been received.
The Sunday Express contacted Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed for a response on Thursday. We were told a response was forthcoming, but none was received.
The Sunday Express also contacted the Ministry of Works and Transport for a response. None was received.