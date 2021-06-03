This is a FAKE profile

The Ministry of Works and Transport says there is an existing fake/unauthorised Facebook account for Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport.
Sinanan is not the owner of a Facebook or Messenger account. As such, any individual who has been contacted by the existing account should refrain from divulging personal or financial information of any kind, the Ministry said in a statement today.
The fake Facebook account has more than 1,000 friends, including journalists.
This matter is currently being investigated by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
The Ministry asked that members of the public to always verify the veracity of information pertaining to the Ministry, by referencing the MOWT’s official digital communication and social media platforms:
• Website: www.mowt.gov.tt
• Facebook and Twitter: @mowtgovtt
• Instagram: @mowtnews