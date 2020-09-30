MEN must help men to unlearn toxic behaviours.
This was the appeal going out from the International Women's Resource Network (IWRN), following the beheading of a young mother in Penal yesterday by a man said to be a close relative.
Headed by Sandrine Rattan, the IWRN has condemned yet another murder of a woman, Reshma Kanchan, as a result of domestic violence and noted that "it has become a common trend over the years for men to commit and/or attempt suicide after murdering their spouses".
Kanchan's attacker attempted to slit his own throat after murdering her and while escaping in a car. The vehicle eventually careened and crashed and the man was taken into police custody.
In a statement yesterday, the IWRN said such the trend of men attempting suicide after acts of domestic violence "points to a major societal problem involving learnt behavior that breathes toxicity and narcissism over prolonged periods".
"The IWRN is issuing a strong appeal to men to help men, to unlearn toxic behavior which would ultimately help in managing their emotions and more particularly rejection," the organisation said, as it called Kanchan's death "tragic".
Call for help
THE IWRN said the narrative for domestic violence "must change from being reactive to proactive".
The issues that tend to ignite domestic violence will always be present in families, the Network stated, however , "as a country we have a moral responsibility as state and civil society to collectively develop effective and sustainable strategies".
"Whilst the IWRN facilitates customized types of activities for men, that is insufficient and would demonstrate minimal progress unless and until male professionals in this country commit
to engaging with men to help in unlearning toxic behavior; this process must begin by not objectifying women which is one of the major stumbling blocks that have been impeding the
mindset of men for years," the Network stated.
Male and female victims of domestic may report all incidents to the IWRN’s hotline at 795-9531, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's (TTPS) Gender-Based Violence Unit at 999 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-SAVE.