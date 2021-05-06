The Ministry of Health is advising the public that Trinidad and Tobago will receive another 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility, during the week ending Friday May 14.
This second delivery of vaccines from the COVAX facility and the remaining doses of vaccines donated by the Government of India will now be held to guarantee the second dose of the AstraZenca vaccine for those who received the first dose.
This is based on World Health Organisation guidelines which advises that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are required.
As at May 5, 55,895 persons have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The current target is 60,000 persons. All of these persons will receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the appropriate time.
Due to this recent positive development, the Ministry will be winding down this stage of vaccine administration for first doses.
Subsequent deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine will be used to vaccinate other eligible members of the population.
Members of the public will be advised when additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available.