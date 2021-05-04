A St James man who attempted to steal frozen chicken parts was instructed by the court to hold a sign stating, “Thou Shall Not Steal,” for three days on a public street.
Stephan Williams, of Ethel Street, was given the order after he appeared before a Port-of-Spain magistrate on Monday charged with attempted larceny.
Williams was instructed to hold up the sign in front of the Besson Street Police Station for three days.
The magistrate also placed him on a bond of $2,000 to keep the peace for one year.
Williams was arrested and charged by PC McDavid of the Woodbrook Police Station Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following a report made by a proprietor on May 2 that a man attempted to steal a crate of frozen chicken parts.
According to the proprietor, he secured his food establishment, Texas Ranch, at Ariapita Avenue, and retired to sleep inside around midnight Saturday.
He told police that he was awakened around 7 a.m. the next day by noises emanating from outside the establishment.
When he investigated, he saw the accused holding a long pipe attempting to remove the case of chicken parts valued at $3,000.
The business owner raised an alarm and the man ran off.
Police arrested Williams at Alberto Street, Woodbrook.