NOISE pollution is driving thousands nationwide to develop stress and other disorders, with little redress and the torment leading some to consider suicide, advocate group Citizens Against Noise Pollution Trinidad and Tobago (CANPTT) said yesterday.
The non-profit organisation appeared before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament, where pleas went out for increased training and resources to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), so they could address the problem.
Both State agencies were criticised, however, for failing to enforce existing noise pollution laws, with CANPTT noting that police officers are generally not equipped to test decibel levels on-site when a complaint is made.
Extremely poor responses to distress calls were also cited for the EMA and TTPS, with complaints either being ignored or not satisfactorily resolved.
CANPTT said while it respected both agencies, much work had to be done for them to be effective about noise pollution. The JSC held a second Public Hearing on the Operations of the Environmental Management Authority, with focus on its response to noise pollution.
CANPTT public relations officer, Lindy-Ann Bachoo, referred to one case highlighted in October 2022 in the Express, where one family was “tortured” for three days by loud music from a neighbour.
The family had suffered for years at their Freeport home, with the children wearing earplugs to bed and their mother developing heart palpitations, anxiety and depression, Bachoo said.
The woman became dependent on medication and “considered suicide” until the intervention of CANPTT, when “it took the combined efforts of strangers” to get a response from the Freeport Police Station.
Bachoo said this “took over 20-something calls” and when the police visited the raucous neighbour, no one was charged and the offender was let off with a warning.
“So he lives to play music another day,” Bachoo said.
She told the JSC that if TTPS was “unable to respond non emergencies”, which is how noise reports were treated, help would be welcomed from other uniformed, authoritative sources such as the Municipal Police.
Bachoo said children and the elderly were being impacted. She cited another case where one citizen was told by the EMA to report a noisy neighbour to the TTPS, which the woman did via the TTPS app.
There was no response and when the woman attempted to reason with the neighbour herself, she was “manhandled and assaulted”.
“She had to leave her family and her home. Her generation home that she was living in for the past five or six years and find different accommodation because the health of her baby was at risk,” Bachoo said.
She said there had been an escalation of incidents such as those and noted that CANPTT did not have any means of assisting affected people at this time.
JSC chairman, Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh, called noise pollution an “environment toxin” and “invisible scourge”, that affected many across the country and had worsened.
CANPTT said it welcomed volunteers such as lawyers, as there were no means of assisting citizens when they wanted to pursue legal action against a noise maker.
CANPTT member and PRO, Tamara Chatar, reported suffering “invisible illnesses” after years of her community being impacted by noisy bars and others. She called on businesses to watch the amplified noise and to place empathy for people before profit, as some 3,000 members of CANPTT were having their health and livelihoods affected. The group has been around for the past eight years.
Chatar noted the EMA’s statement at a previous JSC that noise pollution was the “number one complaint at the EMA’s hotline with the years 2018-2022 revealing 930 noise complaints”.
“We are quite certain that this number is far more with many cases being unreported formally,” she said.
The EMA is generally unresponsive according to many members and most issues occur after 4 p.m. into weekends.
She said responses from the TTPS, which treats noise complaints as non-emergencies, included that they “have no vehicles, are dealing with more serious crime or have no receipt books”.
People were also allegedly told that “there is no cut off time for music from a bar” or “construction”, as well as “let the people enjoy themselves and “it’s a holiday”.
The TTPS has also advised people to “call the EMA, that is their responsibility”, after being told by the EMA to call the police.
Asking why the laws were not being enforced, Chatar said, “We are imploring the EMA and the Police through the JSC that we need action, and we need law breakers to feel consequences. If there are consequences, revenue can also be generated for this country.”