Wastage will soon repeat itself as thousands of unadministered Covid-19 vaccines will expire in the coming months as there continues to be a poor uptake for vaccines in Trinidad and Tobago.
After thousands of unadministered Pfizer doses were discarded on June 30 when it reached the end of its shelf life, thousands more of other vaccines may soon follow, with no promise from the Government to procure any additional vaccines.
This was confirmed by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference on Wednesday.
Deyalsingh said: “We have three brands of vaccines in the country for Covid-19. The Pfizer paediatric which expires October 2022...at the current rate of uptake, of course we’re going to have excess. And then we have Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson expiring around March 2023, and given the current rate of uptake, yes, there will be some that will not be used.
“There is not much change on the Covid vaccination front. Yesterday (Tuesday) we did a total of 147 doses that includes boosters and so on, still very low,” he added.
He also revealed that only 2,687 children eligible for the paediatric vaccines have been vaccinated.
The Government received 40,000 doses of Pfizer paediatric vaccines from Spain in May.
Last December, Deyalsingh also revealed that a small amount of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines was left in stock past the expiration date, but the majority of AZ was used.
At present, members of the public over the age of 18 can access both the Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The ministry is also encouraging people who have been fully vaccinated to take advantage of the on-going booster programme.
According to the ministry’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the current national vaccination status remains at 51.1 per cent.