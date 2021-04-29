Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Government has no plan to treat with the Covid-19 surge and citizens will suffer from this failure says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former Prime Minister stated that Rowley's latest lockdown measures, like last year, are being done without a proper plan.
"The Prime Minister has said once again that the country has no money and therefore is unable to provide any support to businesses and individuals who would suffer in the coming weeks due to the economic impacts of these measures," she stated.
Persad-Bissessar stated there is a pertinent need to do all it takes to protect the lives and wellbeing of our citizens, but this must be done while also protecting their ability to put food on their tables.
"The Government’s mantra that “we are all in this together” rings hollow, given that the Prime Minister spent a large part of his presentation blaming citizens for the surge in cases," she stated.
She added that one would have thought that the Prime Minister, after having just recovered from COVID-19, would have had a different approach to the rise in cases today.
"Instead, in his usual style, he came to blame citizens for the recent spike, conveniently forgetting that he recently had a rampage in Tobago where he eventually contracted the virus," she stated.
"These lockdowns do not affect the Government because the Government and their friends clearly are above the law," she added.
Persad-Bissessar chastised Rowley saying he deflect from his Government’s absolute failure and blamed the citizens, the vaccines, and older people who may have been visiting a loved one.
"Furthermore, Rowley and his Government refuse to acknowledge their failure to secure our maritime borders as it is quite possible the Brazilian Variant came via an illegal migrant crossing the porous border from South America," she stated.
"Rowley’s Government, without any plan, continues to punish and blame hard-working citizens for their own failures. Citizens will undoubtedly end up paying the price for this Government’s continued failure." stated Persad-Bissessar.