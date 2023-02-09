A loaded assault rifle was found by police in a house in Barataria on Wednesday.
Three men were arrested.
The North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from Task Force officers, found the assault rifle, loaded with one magazine containing 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
It was during Operation Grand Slam that the officers executed a search warrant at the home of a 42-year-old suspect. Three male suspects of Barataria and Santa Cruz who were in the house at the time, were arrested.
Across in the Southern Division, an intelligence-led exercise conducted in Area East, by Criminal Investigations Department, Task Force and Canine Branch officers, resulted in the arrest of six suspects for offences including firearm possession, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, house breaking and larceny and robbery.
Also, in the Central Division, Area South, Task Force officers conducted an exercise, during which four people were held on outstanding warrants in the Couva and Freeport areas. A 23-year-old man of Freeport was also arrested for possession of a quantity of ammunition.