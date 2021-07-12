A MAN who allegedly pretended to be a manager of the Housing Development Corporation, and two other people who allegedly were involved in a scheme to defraud money from people under a false promise of the acquisition of HDC houses, were arrested.
Shellford Roberts, also known as Kumar Maraj, and Shiva Maraj, of Crawford Street, San Fernando, who allegedly claimed that he was an HDC manager, and Vanessa Sam, of Fairview Park, Freeport, and Shaneil Hosein of Calcutta Road #2, Freeport, were arrested by officers of the Chaguanas CID.
The three were arrested for larceny offences amounting to $435,000 following extensive investigations by PC Meah of the Chaguanas CID under the supervision of ASP Dipchand.
Three people had reported to police that they were led to believe that Sam, Hosein and Roberts were associated with the HDC and allegedly paid them to acquire houses on their behalf.
The victims later discovered that three were not associated with the HDC and were not authorised to conduct any form of transactions for or on behalf of the corporation.
Following the arrest of Roberts, Sam, and Hosein, the sum of $17,000 and a BMW motor vehicle was seized.
The cash and motor vehicle are the subject of another investigation being pursued by investigators under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) and further charges are expected to be laid against the three upon completion of these enquiries.
Charges were laid by PC Meah of the Chaguanas CID.
The three are expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate on Tuesday.