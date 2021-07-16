Three men were arrested following a report of kidnapping and robbery with aggravation of a man on Tuesday.
A 28-year-old Las Lomas man reported to police that around 4.30 p.m., that day he was standing in the vicinity of the Aranguez overpass awaiting a taxi, when a silver Nissan Note with three men occupants pulled alongside him.
The man said he entered the vehicle and asked to be taken to San Juan.
He said the driver then proceeded off route and locked the doors and the sent up the windows.
The man said one of the occupants put an ‘L’ shaped object wrapped in a cloth against his leg, then robbed him of a cellular phone and a quantity of cash.
He was then dropped off at the end of Johnny King Road, Aranguez, and the vehicle with the men sped off.
The victim made a report to the police and investigations were launched by officers of the San Juan CID.
A team of officers went to San Juan, where they observed the silver Note vehicle with three men.
The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a cellular phone matching the description of the one which was reported stolen.
The three suspects - a 25 and 37 years old, of San Juan, and 34 years old St James - were arrested.
Investigations are ongoing.