Three people were arrested and a quantity of stolen electronic devices, accessories, as well as cash and marijuana recovered by police during an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Western and Port of Spain Divisions on Sunday.
Officers conducted the exercise between 12.45 p.m. and 3.35 p.m. when they arrested two of the suspects at Independence Square, Port of Spain.
The two suspects - a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, were detained after police allegedly found several stolen items in their vehicle.
Officers also searched the suspects’ home where a large quantity of cellular phones, tablets, laptops, computer parts and accessories were allegedly found.
Officers then proceeded to the Diego Martin home of a 23-year-old man, where they also found a large number of electronic devices and quantities of cash and marijuana.
The exercise was conducted arising out of investigations into a report of robbery with aggravation which occurred at Four Roads, Diego Martin, on June 21.
Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, Supt Henry and ASP Baird, and included officers of the Four Roads Criminal Investigations Department and the Western Division Task Force.