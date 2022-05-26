Three men from Tobago were arrested after 3.12 kilogrammes of marijuana was allegedly found in a car in Scarborough.
Officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and the Divisional Criminal Investigations Department, during an anti-crime exercise, conducted surveillance of the area around noon on Tuesday and stopped a white Nissan B-15 vehicle with three male occupants.
The car was searched and officers allegedly found two blue garbage bags containing 3.12 kilogrammes of marijuana. Several glass bottles were also allegedly found in the vehicle containing marijuana, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Men, ages 24, 30 and 36, all of Tobago, were arrested.