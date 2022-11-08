Three men faced a magistrate on Tuesday, charged with illegal quarrying.
They were each placed on $40,000 bail.
Clarence London, Rajesh Ramdass and Neil Cross appeared before magistrate Sarah De Silva at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, charged with illegal quarrying on November 7.
The matter was adjourned to April 17 2023, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Around 11 a.m. on November 3, forestry officers were on patrol in the Manzanilla Windbelt Forest in the Matura Range, near the Turtle Nestling Site. While there, they allegedly observed an excavator digging and removing materials from the State Land. A report was made to the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) shortly after.
ASP Haynes, Sgt Neckles and other officers attached the MATF went to the location and arrested three people and seized an excavator and two dump trucks.
A geologist from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, foresters and the Land Inspector II attached to the Commissioner of State Lands assisted police in their investigations, which led to charges being laid against the three men on the same day.
Investigations are continuing.