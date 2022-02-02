Two of three men were denied bail after being charged with larceny of $102,000 from a parked car.
Lester Romany, 36, and Marcus Mathison, 23, both of Beetham Gardens were remanded into custody after they appeared virtually before magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh last week Friday. Dion Gary Mc Kenzie, 29 of Production Drive, Sea Lots was placed on $150,000 bail.
The men are expected to reappear in the matter on February 25.
According to police reports, in May 2020, a businessman allegedly secured $102,000 cash in his motor vehicle, he then parked the vehicle at Gopaul Circular, Marabella and went away. He returned at 12.15 p.m. and allegedly discovered the back glass smashed and the money missing.
Constables Nysus and Lange conducted an investigation into the matter, which led to the arrest of the three men on January 25 2022.