Three more Tobago men have been charged with the murder of Winfield Mc Kain.
Mc Kain, also known as ‘Cox’, 52, an electrician, was found dead at his Mt St George home on January 28. He had chop wounds to the upper part of his body.
Michael Robely, 20 of Mt St George, recently faced the court charged with his murder. On Monday Deion Woods, also known as ‘Kernel Roberts’ and ‘Do Things’, 31, of Scarborough, Jeromi Billy, 31, of Buccoo and Thomas Peter Williams, aka ‘Reddo’, ‘Redman’ and ‘G-Pabs’, 20, of Scarborough are expected to virtually appear before a Scarborough magistrate charged with the offence.
The men were charged on Friday by constable Broomes, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One, Tobago Sub-Office, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Woods, and Billy were both arrested in connection with the incident on February 17, while Williams was held on February 22, all in the Tobago Division.
Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo and Sgt Joefield, all of the HBI, Region One, Tobago Sub-Office, and included officers of the Tobago Division and the Tobago Divisional Task Force.