A 17-year-old boy and two men who were allegedly caught red-handed wearing PPE gear during a home invasion in Belmont last week, have been charged with a series of offences.
Tyreek Weekes, 21, and Dennis Muhammed, 25, both of Mulrain Trace, Picton Road, Laventille; and a 17-year-old of North Settlement, Sangre Grande, were charged with the following offences:
* Two counts of robbery with violence
* Two counts of grievous sexual assault
* One count of rape
* One count of assault with intent to rob
* One count of possession of firearm
* One count of possession of ammunition
According to a police report, on May 29th three men claimed they were sent by the Ministry of Health to sanitize a house following a death.
The men entered the premises, but instead of sanitizing the house, proceeded the rob the occupants of the house. One of the occupants managed to send a message to a friend who then alerted the police.
Within minutes, police officers responded to the report and caught the men carrying out the robbery.
The suspects were arrested and a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition seized.
Sgt Kamal, Cpl Brebnor, WPC Ashby, PC Phillip, of the Belmont CID, conducted enquiries.
Cpl Brebnor submitted a file following which charges were laid against the three men.
The suspects will appear virtually before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence), Mc Donald Jacob, thanked members of the public for their assistance.
DCP Jacob pointed out that concerned citizens urgently called the police, having observed a crime taking place.
He said the police patrols and Task Force responded immediately and arrested suspects on the crime scene.
DCP Jacob said the victims were afforded psychological support from the TTPS' Victim and Witness Support Unit.
This investigation was supervised by Acting Senior Supt Sharon Cooper.