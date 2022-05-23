Three men including a member of the Defence Force, are expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday charged in connection with several robberies.
Karime Carter, 24, a Defence Force member of Philadelphia Trace, Whim Village, and La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz and Justin Paul, 23, of Winchester Trace, Patience Hill were charged with robbing a security officer of her service firearm, assaulting a security officer at a credit union with intent to rob, possession of a firearm, possession of two firearms for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and malicious damage to a money safe valued $18,350.
Carter was also charged with kidnapping a security officer who was on duty at a taxi co-op service station and robbing an employee of $40,000.
Keith Stewart also called Fatboy, 24 of Church Street, Mason Hall is expected to face the court for the offences of shop breaking and larceny of two money safes together valued at $4,650 which collectively contained $19,500, kidnapping of a security guard and falsely imprisoning a security guard.
Based on police reports the men were wanted in connection with robberies at a taxi co-op service station, a credit union and a supermarket, a post to the police’s social media page stated.