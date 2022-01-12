Three young people ages 16, 19 and 26 are claiming to have experienced severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last year.
Speaking during a news conference held by the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) in Port of Spain yesterday, supported by their parents, Farisha Ballantine, Kail Paul and Alisha Seebaran shared their personal stories of the alleged adverse events experienced.
The parents of 19-year-old Ballantine said their daughter was a healthy teenager who took the vaccine on September 25 because she wanted to return to physical school—a choice they now regret, as the vaccine left her paralysed, forcing her to use a wheelchair, they claim.
Her emotional father, Valentino Ballantine, said, “My daughter took the first shot of the vaccine and the result was very bad. My daughter was in a lot of pain four days after vaccination.
“At Princes Town health facility, they kept her sit down under a tent. No one was really seeking her attention, seeing the child in a lot of pain, chest pain, can’t breathe.
“We end up leaving there without anyone taking a look of our child. I call out for help. I got threatening phone calls... I just want people to know what is going on. It’s hard to see my daughter like this.”
Her mother, Sheriffa Ali-Ballantine, said, “Four days after taking the vaccine, her body was inflamed with the vaccine as her doctor said, and she couldn’t breathe... She had excruciating pain she was just going through and as time goes by, the chest pain eased up but it never left.
“The first week in December she just collapsed. She couldn’t move from her knees go down. In the hospital, we didn’t get any assistance. When we took her back home, by the week of Christmas, she couldn’t move from her neck go down.
“We took her privately (to a private doctor) because of the assistance we weren’t getting. I mean the fact that it was because of a vaccine, we were supposed to take her to the health facility as was told by SAPA.
“She was in a nursing home from two to three day, and after that, Farisha hasn’t been herself at all since September 25. She can’t assist, she can’t do anything for herself and it’s at the point where, not one person, two people has to assist her.
“We are both working parents. We have to get someone to attend to her at home. She is a 24/7-hour care now,” she added.
She also said when they asked doctors to report her daughter as having an adverse event, no one did.
In addition to having to pay for extra help at home, Sheriffa said she and her husband also have to spend thousands of dollars to get medical tests done both locally and internationally as they continue to seek help in treating her. She said on Friday she had to pay for six tests to be done—three locally, costing $2,600; and the others costing US$2,060.
Belly pains
Similarly, the mother of 16-year-old Paul, Nidia Marcano, said her son also took the Pfizer vaccine because he is a Fifth Form pupil of Diego Martin North Secondary School and wanted to return to school, but instead ended up hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, a week after taking his second dose.
She said, “When he took the second (dose) of the vaccine, after a week he was complaining of belly pain and vomiting... When they (ambulance) came and took him to the hospital. (Days later) the doctor called me and said he has to do an operation because they took a CT-scan and the appendix burst. When they do the surgery, they send him in a ward in the hospital. They gave him a lot of medication.
“Up to now, my son has myocarditis. Up to now he can’t recover. The heart went high and low. The left side of the heart swell. I went to a private doctor to figure out what going on with my son because the hospital hiding everything.”
She said doctors advised that she get another blood test done at the end of February, which will cost her $10,000 to find out what exactly is going on with him, as she continues to seek answers and treatment for her son.
37 days in hospital
And 26-year-old Alisha Seebaran, who also now uses a wheelchair, said she took the Pfizer vaccine on October 6, after her employer told her she needed to be vaccinated to return to work.
Seebaran said she worked at Wing Hua Chinese Restaurant in St Augustine, which operates as a safe zone. She said, “At taking the vaccine on October 6, in the night when I went to sleep, I woke up with a pain in my neck, and then after my two hands started to go numb and my whole body got paralysed and I was having problems breathing.
“When my husband carried me to the Arima health centre, I told the nurse I couldn’t breathe and she just put me at the side on a bed, and she didn’t check me. I kept telling her I couldn’t breathe.” She said the nurse didn’t believe her when she told her how she was feeling.
Speaking to the Express, her mother, Sherida Seebaran, said the nurse only believed her after she collapsed at Arima and had to be taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, when she also ended up in the ICU. She said her daughter spent 37 days in the hospital.
The family also sought private medical attention for their daughter, and she was diagnosed with transverse myelitis.
Transverse myelitis, the mother explained, is a disorder where there is inflammation on both sides of the spinal cord, hence causing her to be paralysed and needing a wheelchair to get around.
When asked if anyone from the Ministry of Health has reached out to them since, all said no.
Instead, they said they decided to welcome Natuc’s invitation to share their painful stories because they believe the doctors and nurses at the public hospitals want to keep it “hush-hush”.
Natuc general-secretary Michael Annisette said this is one of the reasons they do not support mandatory vaccination for all public servants.
Efforts to contact Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram yesterday for feedback on the claims being made were futile.