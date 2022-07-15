Three men have been denied bail on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Russell Basdeo, 34 of Mc Kenzie Street, Frederick Settlement Caroni, Kurt Lee Ramsajan, 39 of Madres Road St Helena and Nicholas Beebakhee, 29 of Rapsy Street, Curepe, were jointly charged with the offences. They appeared before magistrate Indra Ramoo-Hayes at the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The matter was adjourned to August 8, a post to the police's social media page stated.
According to a police report, on July 8, members of the St Joseph Traffic Branch were on a road traffic exercise in the St Joseph area when they stopped a motor vehicle which at the time had three occupants. There was an alleged breach of a road traffic sign.
As the officers approached the vehicle, it was alleged that one of the occupants held a firearm in his hand. A search was conducted on the vehicle and one Smith & Wesson pistol with two rounds of nine millimetre ammunition were seized.
The men were subsequently charged by constable Peters.
The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Ramphal, spearheaded by Insp Toorie and supervised by Cpl Galera.