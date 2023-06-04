cousins

A third person involved in the fatal Arouca crash succumbed to injuries at hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Rahim, 30, suffered severe head injuries in the crash that claimed the lives of his brother and cousin.

Rahim was driving his silver Nissan B-15 car west along the Priority Bus Route near the Arouca Police Station when he collided head on with a black Toyota RAV 4 at around 4.08am.

His brother, 33-year-old Anton Rahim and cousin 22-year-old Nkosi Brown died at the scene.

The vehicles involved in the crash

The men lived at Kelly Village Caroni.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle and his four passengers were treated for minor injuries.

