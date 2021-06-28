The newly formed Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Coastal and Riverine Unit rescued three stranded fishermen on Sunday afternoon.
The fishermen, of Felicity, Chaguanas, were on a fishing vessel and got into engine trouble.
At approximately 3.30 p.m. the Police Command Centre received a report that a fishing vessel, Legend III, with three men, was adrift at sea.
A TTPS Coastal and Riverine Unit crew was dispatched on a search and rescue mission.
Approximately eight nautical miles west off the Caroni river-mouth, officers noticed the Legend III, and executed the rescue of the three men on board - Neil Ali, Shiva Narine, and Sunil Colan.
The police officers were told that the fishermen left Felicity at 7.30 a.m. that day and developed engine problems around 2 p.m.
The Coastal and Riverine Unit towed the Legend III vessel back to its Felicity base.
The TTPS would like at this time to remind owners and crews to ensure the sea worthiness of their vessels, and to include GPS devices, even on the shortest trips.