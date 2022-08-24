Three people were arrested following an armed robbery at a supermarket in Debe.
On Monday the grocery owner was conducting business when a man with a gun entered and announced a holdup. The victim claimed the gunman relieved him and two other people of a quantity of cash and a cellular phone before escaping.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), the Highway and Patrol Branch-South and the Barrackpore police station, responded to the report and conducted extensive searches in the area for the suspect, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The man was found in a white Nissan Y11 wagon in the company of two women. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding one pistol loaded with one round of ammunition, along with a quantity of cash and a cellular phone.
The three suspects were arrested in connection with the finds and the incident, the post added.
Investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, an anti-crime exercise conducted in the Port of Spain Division around 12.05 a.m. on Wednesday, resulted in one Glock pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition being found in a building at Nelson Street.
Officers also conducted extensive checks in the Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, St Paul Street, Duncan Street and Belmont Valley Road districts, the post said.
Investigations are ongoing.