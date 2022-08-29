Three men were arrested by officers in Rio Claro over the weekend.
Enquiries are being conducted with them in relation to recent robberies in the area.
Officers stopped a silver Nissan Tiida in Libertville, Rio Claro and, during a search of the vehicle, allegedly found a Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and another pistol magazine.
The driver, a 35-year-old man from Moruga, a 43-year-old man of Moruga and a 24-year-old of Siparia and Enid Village, Rio Claro were arrested, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Search warrants were executed at their homes and items of evidential value, namely one generator, one mobile phone and jewellery were allegedly found at the home of the driver of the vehicle, the police’s post said.
The men were arrested after officers attached to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), in a combined effort with the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID)/ Task Force, conducted extensive enquiries under the supervision of Snr Supt Khan. The officers gathered intelligence and a plan was executed around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.
The recent crimes in the Rio Claro area were said to be a cause for concern and commenting on the arrest, Acting Commissioner of Police, Mc Donald Jacob said that fleet management challenges which affected the Emergency Response Patrols (ERP) in the district were quickly rectified and resulted in a meaningful breakthrough into the crimes affecting the community.