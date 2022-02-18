Three men were denied bail after they appeared virtually before the court, charged with offences allegedly committed in Port of Spain during the island-wide blackout on Wednesday.
Ahkell Brandon, aka ‘Froggy’, 38 of Port of Spain, was arrested and charged with store breaking and larceny and malicious damage.
Ronel Arthur, 31, was charged with possession of apparatus, escaping lawful custody, store breaking with intent and malicious damage and Garnett Stapleton, 38, of St Joseph, was charged with unlawful possession.
The accused men appeared before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Friday.
Brandon was remanded into custody and the matter adjourned to March 15, Arthur is due back in court on March 16 and Stapleton’s matter was adjourned to February 23.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that on Wednesday night, officers conducted patrols and inter-agency collaborations across Port of Spain, during the island-wide power outage incident, to ensure that the capital city was kept safe and secure.
In the first incident, officers of the Port of Spain City Police Operational Task Force (CPOTF) were on mobile patrol around 8.30 p.m. along Henry Street, Port of Spain, when they observed the security shutters of a business place open and the glass door broken. With the assistance of Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) officers, checks were made which resulted in a 38-year-old man allegedly being discovered inside the premises, with a jacket and book bag in his possession. The man was arrested and subsequently charged with store breaking and larceny and malicious damage by constable Roach.
In a separate incident, officers of the CPOTF, were on mobile patrol around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday, when they received information of a break-in at a furniture store. The officers responded and observed a man running away from the establishment. A chase ensued and the man was held a short distance away, with the assistance of officers of the IATF. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of an apparatus commonly used with the dangerous drug cocaine. The suspect resisted and ran a short distance before being quickly apprehended. He was subsequently charged with possession of apparatus, escaping lawful custody, store breaking with intent and malicious damage by constable Matloo.
In a third, unrelated incident, officers of the CPOTF were on mobile patrol around 2.55 a.m. on Thursday 17, when they observed a man allegedly with two fans in his possession. The officers stopped the man and, after not being satisfied as to where he got the items, he was arrested. The man was subsequently charged with unlawful possession by constable Mayers.