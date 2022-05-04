A woman and three men were arrested for firearm-related offences on Tuesday.
During an anti-crime exercise in the Maloney area, officers executed several search warrants for arms and ammunition, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The searches resulted in a 38-year-old D’Abadie woman and three men, between the ages of 20 to 24 years all of Maloney, being arrested on firearm-related offences.
The exercise, spearheaded by Snr Supt Paponette and coordinated by Supt Edwards, ASP Ettienne and Insp Mascall, was done between 10.20 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers of the Maloney Crime Patrol Unit, the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Speed Team were also involved in the exercise.
Investigations are on-going.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service thanked members of the public who share information on criminal activities in their communities as this is allowing officers to focus and intensify their ongoing crime-fighting efforts.